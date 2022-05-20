Texas Appeals Court Nixes Atty Fees Award

By Jessica Corso (May 20, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- An appellate court in Texas partially overturned a jury verdict in a breach of contract dispute Thursday, ruling that Houston firm Ramey LLP didn't have to pay $90,000 in legal expenses to its opponent. A three-judge panel sitting for Texas' First Court of Appeals in Houston ruled that Ramey didn't have to pay the attorney fees of The Document Group Inc. while upholding the $8,980 judgment that the jury leveled at the firm for breaching a contract with the company. The court said the fees shouldn't have been awarded because The Document Group filed two counts against Ramey based on the...

