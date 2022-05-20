Texas Justices Strike Down Trash Hauling Licensing Fee

By Katie Buehler (May 20, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declared unlawful a Fort Worth, Texas, suburb's percentage-of-revenue licensing fee for commercial waste disposal companies, holding the town lacked authority to implement what was essentially an unconstitutional occupational tax. In a unanimous decision, the justices agreed with North Texas-based Builder Recovery Services LLC's claims that the town of Westlake, Texas, can't charge a monthly percentage-of-revenue licensing fee to companies wishing to operate within the town's limits. The fee, which was originally 15% of gross revenue but lowered to 3% during litigation, is prohibited by Texas' Health and Safety Code, the court found. Even at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS