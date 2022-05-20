Fed. Circ. Upholds Inventor's $7M Win Against Microsoft

By Dani Kass (May 20, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court rightly found that Microsoft owes an inventor $7 million for infringing his database patent, but the judge erred by not also granting him prejudgment interest, the Federal Circuit held Friday. A three-judge panel refused Microsoft's arguments that U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein made errors in claim construction that justify a new trial, The panel then said the judge was wrong to not fully compensate inventor Michael Kaufman, who according to LinkedIn is a vice president at Deutsche Bank. Kaufman's 2016 suit alleged that Microsoft infringed his patent with its Dynamic Data product, and a jury...

