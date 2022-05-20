First Wave Bio Investors Sue In Del. For AzurRx Merger Money

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 20, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Former shareholders of biopharmaceutical company First Wave Bio Inc., which merged with AzurRx BioPharma Inc. in 2021, sued the company in Delaware's Chancery Court on Thursday, saying it had refused to make scheduled merger payments or make reasonable efforts to develop the products it promised. The former stockholders allege that AzurRx stopped making payments almost immediately after the transaction closed, and has since failed to develop and commercialize at least one new product in fields related to COVID-19, irritable bowel disease or an inflammatory colon condition called immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis. "AzurRx has received the benefit of the merger agreement without...

