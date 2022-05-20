Ex-FBI GC Says Atty's Clinton Links Would've Been Concern

By Justin Wise (May 20, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- While noting that the FBI investigates tips regardless of their origin, the bureau's former top lawyer told jurors on Friday that knowing former Perkins Coie LLP partner Michael Sussmann's affiliation with Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign would have influenced his handling of information Sussmann offered up about Donald Trump's potential links to Russia prior to the 2016 election. Taking the witness stand in Sussmann's criminal trial for the third straight day, James Baker said that the FBI wanted people of all stripes to come forward with tips, and that he would have wanted Sussmann to come forward had the lawyer thought he...

