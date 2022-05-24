Time To Stop 'Post-Alice Bedlam,' Ameranth Urges Justices

By Craig Clough (May 23, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Ameranth Inc., whose online menu patents were found invalid under Alice, told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday that restaurant software company Olo Inc. is "oblivious" to the reality of the "post-Alice bedlam" by opposing its bid for certiorari or coordination with American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.'s widely watched high court bid over patent eligibility. In a reply brief to the high court, Ameranth said opposition by Olo to coordinating the case with American Axle's ignores the extreme similarities between the two and the chaos the Alice decision has created. "Respondent's opposition brief is oblivious to this reality," Ameranth said. "So...

