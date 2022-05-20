NJ Justices Censure Judge For Presiding While Ineligible

By Bill Wichert (May 20, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has publicly censured a municipal court judge for sitting on the bench for months while she was administratively ineligible to practice law, sanctioning her in a judicial capacity less than two years after disciplining her for misconduct as an attorney. In an order made public Thursday, the Supreme Court accepted a recommendation from its Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct to impose that discipline on Municipal Court Judge Cecilia Sardiña Guzman, who received a censure as a lawyer in September 2020 for the negligent misappropriation of client funds and other ethics violations. Judge Guzman consented to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS