Chancery Warns EpicentRx About 'Flouted' Case Deadlines

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 20, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court vice chancellor stopped short on Friday of penalizing clinical-stage biopharma company EpicentRx Inc. for what rival litigant Prothex Inc. called a "pattern" of missed deadlines in a case heading to trial next week, but he put the company on notice that it was "a close call." In a bench ruling at a pretrial teleconference on Friday, Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. said EpicentRx attorney, Todd A. Boock of Brown Neri Smith & Khan LLP, had "flouted the deadlines of this court." "I disagree that there was no harm and no foul," the vice chancellor said....

