American Airlines, Union Must Arbitrate CBA Dispute

By Beverly Banks (May 20, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- American Airlines nabbed a win Friday when a Texas federal judge dismissed a pilots union's suit alleging the company violated their collective bargaining agreement by not negotiating over a change to how it staffs training simulations, concluding the dispute should be arbitrated. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor determined in a nine-page ruling that the dispute between the carrier and the Allied Pilots Association over American's staffing change for flight simulations training is considered "minor" under the Railway Labor Act and should proceed before an arbitrator. "American has adequately shown that this case concerns a minor dispute under the RLA," the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS