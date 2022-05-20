Chicago Firm Can't Seek $9.8M Fee From Ex-Client

By Celeste Bott (May 20, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel on Thursday said a Chicago law firm can't pursue a $9.75 million fee enhancement from a client who had already paid it $3.7 million in hourly fees in a divorce case, affirming a lower court holding that the fee enhancement provision was invalid and unenforceable. The terms of the fee enhancement in Grund & Leavitt PC's contract with the founder and chair of Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Richard Stephenson, wasn't specified and the court had no workable method to determine it, the panel said. Grund & Leavitt's contract provided that Stephenson would pay an hourly rate,...

