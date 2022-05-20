Watchdog Says Migrants Got No COVID Tests Before Flights

By Rae Ann Varona (May 20, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Homeland Security watchdog found that Immigration and Customs Enforcement were not ensuring migrants were tested for COVID-19 before being transported on domestic commercial flights, despite guidelines requiring it to do so. Upon review of the extent to which ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations mitigated the risk of COVID-19 spread on domestic commercial flights, the DHS' Office of Inspector General said migrants many times boarded flights without any record that they were tested for COVID-19. "We identified numerous instances where ERO could not provide evidence that single adults, family units, and [unaccompanied children] were tested for COVID-19 before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS