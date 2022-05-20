Aetna Settles ERISA Suit Over Unpaid Mental Care

By Abby Wargo (May 20, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A woman who alleged Aetna improperly underpaid and denied claims for her mental health and substance use disorder treatments on Friday told a North Carolina federal court they had reached a settlement several months after the court ruled the insurer violated federal benefits law. Plaintiffs Alan R. and his daughter J.R. said in a settlement notice that they were working with Aetna Life Insurance Company to finalize the specific terms of the settlement, which were not publicly available Friday. The parties plan to file a stipulation of dismissal by June 19, according to the notice. The health plan beneficiaries sued in...

