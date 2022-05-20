Cannabis Bill Roundup: Del. Legalization Bill Dies In House

By Sam Reisman (May 20, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bill to tax and regulate the sale of adult-use marijuana died in the state House of Representatives, while Massachusetts lawmakers advanced a major social equity bill. Here are the major moves in cannabis reform from the past week. The Delaware recreational legalization bill, H.B. 372, or the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, was killed on a 23-15 vote on Thursday, with three-fifths necessary for passage. That bill would have capped personal possession for adults over 21 at one ounce of cannabis and includes provisions directing a new state marijuana commissioner to oversee the market. The bill would have provided that...

