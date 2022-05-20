Commerce Dept. Wants Export Controls On 4 Marine Toxins

By Craig Clough (May 20, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security on Friday issued a proposed rule that would place export controls on four naturally occurring marine toxins that it said could be used in biological weapons. The four toxins — brevetoxin, gonyautoxin, nodularin and palytoxin — are produced by marine species and are naturally occurring, but new, advanced synthesis methods mean they are now more easily isolated and purified and could be exploited for use in biological weapons, the BIS said. "These toxins have the potential (through either accidental or deliberate release) to cause casualties in humans or animals, degrade equipment,...

