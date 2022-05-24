Issues To Watch In Decentralized Autonomous Org Case

By Andrew Balthazor and Ashley Shively (May 24, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- On May 2, users of decentralized finance platform bZx filed a novel putative class action against the decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, governing the DeFi platform and related entities, seeking to hold those entities legally responsible for cyber hackers' theft of about $55 million worth of virtual assets from the platform. The case, Sarcuni v. bZx DAO in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, presents novel questions of liability in the context of these relatively new organizations. The term "DAO" is amorphous. Generically, DAOs are smart contract-based associations of investors who possess voting rights and thus control...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS