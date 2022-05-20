Amnesty Int'l Slams US 'Failure' To Protect Native Women

By Joyce Hanson (May 20, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Amnesty International has decried what it calls the U.S. government's failure to adequately prevent rates of violence against Indigenous women, saying in a new report that not much has changed since the nongovernmental organization last studied the issue in 2007. Sexual violence against American Indian and Alaska Native women is at epidemic proportions, with nearly one in three experiencing rape and more than half, or 56.1%, of American Indian and Alaska Native women suffering some form of sexual violence, said the U.K.-headquartered human-rights organizations, in its May 17 report. "While there are over 560 federally recognized tribes in this country, each...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS