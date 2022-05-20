FTC Chair Concerned ITC Being Misused In FRAND Cases

By Britain Eakin (May 20, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan has told the U.S. International Trade Commission that she's "increasingly concerned" that holders of standard-essential patents are sometimes using the ITC to gain licensing leverage. Khan made the claim in a public interest statement filed May 16 in an investigation involving allegations from Koninklijke Philips NV that wireless products manufactured by companies like Thales Group, CalAmp Corp. and Telit Communications, among others, infringe a collection of Philips' standard-essential wireless patents. Administrative Law Judge David P. Shaw ruled in April there was no infringement, so there was no violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS