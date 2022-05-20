Russia Will Cut Off Gas To Finland

By Caroline Simson (May 20, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Gazprom subsidiary will cut off natural gas supplies to Finland on Saturday, according to the Nordic country's state-owned energy company, Gasum. Gasum said on Friday that Gazprom Export had informed it that afternoon that natural gas supplies under Gasum's supply contract would be cut on Saturday, May 21, at 7 a.m. local time. The announcement comes just days after Gasum said that it would seek arbitration in Sweden after the Russian natural gas provider's demand last month for payment in rubles rather than euros. It also comes after Finland formally applied to join the powerful political and military alliance NATO...

