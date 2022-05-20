If You Say You're Filing A BIA Brief, File It, 3rd Circ. Says

By Lauren Berg (May 20, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Petitioners before the Board of Immigration Appeals don't have to file a brief supporting their appeal, but if they say they will and do not, the board can dismiss the case, the Third Circuit ruled Friday in affirming the dismissal of a Salvadoran man's asylum request. In a nine-page precedential opinion, the three-judge panel dismissed Jorge Argueta-Orellana's petition for review after finding that the BIA did not overstep its bounds in dismissing his appeal after his attorney failed to file a promised supporting brief. "The Board of Immigration Appeals gives petitioners a choice: You need not file a brief supporting your...

