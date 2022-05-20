Subway Can't Shake Suit Over Unwanted Promotional Texts

By Allison Grande (May 20, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has refused to ax a putative class action accusing sandwich chain Subway of unlawfully badgering consumers with unsolicited texts, finding that neither the lack of communications to residential lines nor a U.S. Supreme Court decision that narrowed the definition of autodialers doomed the suit. In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II denied a bid by Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust Ltd., which provides advertising-related services for Subway franchise locations across the U.S., to dismiss claims brought by plaintiff Ryan Turizo under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. Turizo claimed that Subway...

