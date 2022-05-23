6th Circ. Nixes Amusement Park's COVID-19 Coverage Appeal

By Joyce Hanson (May 23, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has affirmed a lower court's decision to deny coverage to a Kentucky amusement park that sought insurance coverage for losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, finding that its business income losses were not due to direct physical loss or damage. A three-member panel of the circuit court in an unpublished opinion affirmed Friday a Kentucky federal judge's order that tossed Renaissance Fun Park's lawsuit against Cincinnati Insurance Co., saying the Louisville-based park isn't entitled to coverage for its lost income under its policy's business income or civil authority provisions. A Sixth Circuit panel upheld a Kentucky federal judge's...

