White House To Renominate FERC Chairman Glick

By Morgan Conley (May 20, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden plans to nominate Richard Glick, chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, for another term after his current one expires at the end of June, the White House said Friday. Glick has been with the FERC since November 2017, originally nominated as commissioner by President Donald J. Trump. The Democrat was elevated to chairman following Biden's inauguration, and under his leadership, the agency has worked to define its role in considering the climate effects of proposed gas projects and encouraging the development of clean energy. Glick has long advocated for the agency to bulk up its review of...

