SEC Denies Atty's Bid To Ax Lifetime Ban Over Fraud Claim

By Al Barbarino (May 20, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday shot down a California attorney's attempts to vacate a 2020 settled order that the agency entered against him, including a lifetime bar from practicing before the agency that he had agreed to at the time. In a September 2020 order, the SEC claimed Daniel C. Masters, then bankruptcy counsel for California-based penny stock company Worthington Energy Inc., committed fraud by filing a materially false and misleading plan of reorganization in federal bankruptcy proceedings. At the time, Masters agreed to pay a civil penalty of $50,000 and to a permanent suspension from appearing and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS