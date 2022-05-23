7th Circ. Revives Debt Collection Suit Against Law Firm

By Sarah Jarvis (May 23, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has revived a proposed class action filed by a man who says a debt collection law firm sent him misleading letters, finding the district court acted too quickly in dismissing his case for purportedly not asserting an actual injury. The appellate panel noted in a nonprecedential opinion filed Friday that plaintiff Unensaikhan Chuluunbat had alleged that a misleading letter from Weltman Weinberg & Reis Co. LPA induced him to forgo a settlement offer after he defaulted on credit card debt, and that he instead suffered interest on his debt to accrue at a high rate. While the lower court found...

