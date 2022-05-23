1st Circ. Won't Revive $281M Investor Suit Against Santander

By Katryna Perera (May 23, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has affirmed a district court's decision to dismiss a $281 million securities class action suit against financial services giant Santander in which Puerto Rican investors had claimed the bank devised a "scheme to defraud" them into purchasing unstable municipal securities. First Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson wrote the opinion, issued Friday, which held that the district court was correct in dismissing the investors' federal law claims with prejudice and the state law claims without prejudice. In their third amended complaint, filed in 2019, the brokerage customers alleged that Santander had defrauded them into purchasing Puerto Rico municipal bond securities...

