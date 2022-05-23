$7M Cut From Atty Award In John Hancock Overcharging Suit

By Josh Liberatore (May 23, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who helped a class of John Hancock life insurance policyholders score a $123 million settlement will now take home $27 million for their work, after a New York federal judge trimmed about $7 million from Susman Godfrey LLP's initial award to reflect settlement opt-outs. According to an amended order signed by U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein on Friday, the class attorneys will receive $27 million in fees, down from $34.4 million the judge awarded to Susman Godfrey in March. The fee reduction comes after it was revealed at a fairness hearing on May 17 that policyholder opt-outs have reduced the total...

