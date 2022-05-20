Florida Real Estate Roundup: 13th Floor, Clearline, Quattro

By Nathan Hale (May 20, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Miami-based 13th Floor Investments, in partnership with Wexford Capital, has sold the Reserve at Coconut Point, a recently completed luxury multifamily development in the southwest Florida community of Estero, for $71.7 million. Denver-based real estate investment trust AIR Communities, one of the country's largest owner-operators of multifamily housing, was the buyer, according to public records and Jamie May, CEO of JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors, who represented the seller. "The sale of the Reserve at Coconut Point directly coincides with a dramatic surge in residential rental activity across Florida, which is creating heightened demand for institutional investment-grade assets among sophisticated investors," Daryl...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS