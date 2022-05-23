Chip Biz Seeks New Trial After 'Unfair' Cross-Exam Of Inventor

By Andrew Karpan (May 23, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Microchip Technology Inc. wants a new trial after losing in front of a Delaware federal jury last month, pinning the setback in part on what it calls unfair cross-examination questions that prompted a Microchip engineer to try and fail "to compare two patent claims on the fly." New trial bids surfaced Friday in the dockets of a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, a little over a month after a jury there unanimously rejected a patent suit from Microchip. After six days, jurors had left the case unconvinced that the U.S. arm of parts maker Aptiv Services US LLC, which is registered...

