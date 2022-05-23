Swatch Group Wins IP Dispute Over Samsung Smartwatch

By Silvia Martelli (May 23, 2022, 5:43 PM BST) -- Samsung has infringed trademarks of some of the Swatch Group's biggest brands by allowing customers to download external apps for its smartwatch that replicate the face of the Swiss company's famous watches, a London court has ruled. Judge Sarah Falk said at the High Court on Friday that Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has breached intellectual property laws by featuring applications on its app store that make the face of the Samsung smartwatch look like those of timepieces produced by brands in the Swiss group, including Swatch, Omega and Tissot. Thirty applications designed exclusively for the Samsung smartwatch have breached 23 of...

