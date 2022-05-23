Enviro Groups Want EPA To Fast Track Parks Pollution Plans

By Dorothy Atkins (May 23, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A group of environmental nonprofits asked a California federal judge to require the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to fast-track haze reduction plans for national parks and wilderness areas in 33 states, arguing that the agency has illegally stalled its pollution-reduction enforcement efforts and the delays are harming their interests. In a 28-page motion for summary judgment filed Friday, the organizations asked the court to grant it a quick win in its lawsuit and order the EPA to find that 33 states have failed to submit a revised state implementation plan that includes emission limits and other remediation measures to fulfill the...

