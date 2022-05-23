Sussmann's Clients Not 'Dispositive' For Probe, Official Says

By Justin Wise (May 23, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A former FBI counterintelligence chief testified Monday that a tip in 2016 about a supposed connection between then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and a Russian bank would represent a potential national security threat and that the tipster's motivation would not be "dispositive" on whether to open an investigation. Bill Priestap, a government witness in the case against ex-Perkins Coie LLP partner Michael Sussmann, told jurors that knowing whether Sussmann was acting to benefit Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign would have been important when the attorney approached the FBI with allegations regarding potential links between Trump and Russia. "Motivation is relevant, but it is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS