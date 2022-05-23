NFL Player Fired Rep Without Being Poached, Agency Says

By Ivan Moreno (May 23, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Talent agency CAA Sports has said that a lawsuit alleging it illegally poached NFL player Kenny Golladay from a competitor should be dismissed because the wide receiver decided to fire his agent long before the autograph signing event at the center of the dispute. CAA argued on Friday that Clarity Sports International LLC and Golladay's former agent Jason Bernstein sued because they "would not accept that Golladay fired them because he had lost confidence in Bernstein's ability," according to a motion in Pennsylvania federal court. Golladay wanted to hire Todd France of CAA, "a better known and more experienced agent," the agency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS