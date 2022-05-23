Mich. Panels Affirm Virus Coverage Losses For Eateries, Spa

By Hope Patti (May 23, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A pair of insurers prevailed in two separate COVID-19 coverage disputes after a Michigan intermediate-level appeals court found that pandemic-related losses claimed by the owners of several restaurants and a spa and salon did not constitute physical loss or damage to trigger coverage under their policies. Panels of the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed pandemic coverage losses for a group of restaurants and a spa and salon, citing a February ruling by the same court. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) In an unpublished opinion filed Thursday, a panel for the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a no-coverage determination for the operators of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS