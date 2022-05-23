Loeb & Loeb Adds Cozen O'Connor Litigator In San Francisco

By James Mills (May 23, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP announced Monday that it is continuing to expand its litigation department by adding a Cozen O'Connor litigator as a partner in its San Francisco office. Andrew M. Hutchison, who spent seven years at Cozen O'Connor, joins the Loeb & Loeb litigation department. He represents both businesses and individuals in complex commercial litigation. He concentrates his practice in the areas of commercial litigation, employment litigation and professional liability, as well as intellectual property matters including copyright and trademark disputes, the firm said in a statement. "The Loeb team is incredibly seasoned and represents clients across every major...

