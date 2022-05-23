Push To Nix Arbitration Gets New Life In Funeral Home Suit

By Bill Wichert (May 23, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appellate panel on Monday restored a funeral home owner's bid to slug it out with a construction company in court rather than arbitration, calling for a hearing into whether he knew he was giving up his right to go before a jury when he signed an agreement with the contractor. The panel overturned Superior Court Judge Mark A. Troncone's May 2021 order nixing Barnegat Funeral Home owner Robert Yura's motion to dismiss an arbitration filed by Monetti Homes LLC and pursue his own consumer fraud complaint against the company, saying the judge improperly based his decision on...

