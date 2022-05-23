Catholic Groups Tell 8th Circ. To Heed Trans Coverage Ruling

By Kellie Mejdrich (May 23, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A group of Catholic organizations fighting the U.S. government's appeal of an injunction exempting religious employers and health care providers from covering gender transition surgery told the Eighth Circuit that a recent ruling barring similar enforcement against members of a Christian business group helps their case. The Catholic groups, which include the Religious Sisters of Mercy, the Catholic Benefits Association and other organizations, seek to preserve a set of permanent injunctions barring federal agencies from requiring the groups' members to provide employee health coverage for gender transition services. The federal government appealed to the Eighth Circuit after a North Dakota federal...

