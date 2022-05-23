Feds Back Tribes' Right To Challenge ND Legislative Districts

By Caleb Symons (May 23, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has waded into a redistricting spat in North Dakota, backing the right of two Native American tribes and several of their members to sue the state's top election official over their claims that its new legislative districts illegally dilute Native voting power. In an amicus brief filed Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice said federal courts — including the Supreme Court — have repeatedly upheld individual citizens' ability to challenge racially discriminatory policies and practices under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Those cases far outweigh an Arkansas federal judge's recent ruling that only the government can...

