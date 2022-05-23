Advocates For Disabled Want Closed-Caption Improvements

By Christopher Cole (May 23, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups for the disabled are urging the Federal Communications Commission to make it easier for users to find closed-caption settings across a wide range of devices. Several organizations such as Telecommunications for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing met with FCC staff recently to argue for new rules that would ensure "the accessibility and usability of closed captioning display settings," according to a Friday filing. The groups, including the National Association of the Deaf and the American Council of the Blind, were following up on a February filing saying closed-captioning rules need an update. The FCC asked for public comment on the issue early this year. "We noted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS