McCarter & English Enters Midwest With New Indiana Office

By Eric Heisig (May 23, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP said Monday that it had launched a new office in suburban Indianapolis, the farthest west the New Jersey-based Mid-Law firm has expanded. The Newark firm, which has more than 350 lawyers, will staff the Indiana office with attorneys and support staff members hired from Ice Miller LLP, a McCarter & English spokesman said Monday. Two of the newcomers from Ice Miller will work out of Miami. With almost all its 12 offices in the Northeast, the firm's new office in Carmel, Indiana, represents McCarter & English's first move into the Midwest. The lawyers, nurse paralegals and paralegals...

