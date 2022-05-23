Sheppard Mullin Names New Chicago Leader

By Emily Lever (May 23, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has named a veteran cybersecurity partner as the new leader for its 10-year-old Chicago office, the firm announced Monday. Liisa Thomas, who co-leads the firm's privacy and cybersecurity practice, is the second-ever managing partner for the office, which was led since its founding in 2012 by Larry Eppley. Thomas takes over the 80-strong office as it's about to move into a new space, she said. "I am honored to lead the Chicago office," Thomas said in a statement. "It is an exciting time here. We're celebrating 10 successful years this summer, and we've outgrown our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS