Wash. Judge OKs Dam Deal Over Feds' Request For Delay

By Morgan Conley (May 23, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge approved a hydroelectric dam's pollution settlement with conservation groups despite the federal government's concern that the deal could hinder the company's ability to pay for the necessary cleanup. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour approved the consent decree that Communities for a Healthy Bay and the Puget Soundkeeper Alliance reached with Electron Hydro LLC in an order Friday. Under the agreement, Electron Hydro agreed to pay $325,000 of the conservation nonprofits' legal fees and seek regulatory approval to release waste into the state's Puyallup River to end the groups' CWA claims. The federal government had sought to...

