Utah Court Again Nixes Mattress Antitrust Suit

By Matthew Perlman (May 23, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal court on Monday found that a slew of mattress manufacturers are immune from claims that they manipulated government trade probes to hold back competition but allowed importer CVB Inc. bringing the case to try again on its other allegations. U.S. District Judge David Barlow issued an order granting a motion to dismiss from the U.S. manufacturers, including industry leaders Tempur Sealy International, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC and Corsicana Mattress Co., in an antitrust case lodged by CVB. The order tossed for a second and final time CVB's allegations that the manufacturers made false or misleading statements during proceedings...

