'King Of Slots' Drops Suit Saying Spyware Co. Hacked Phone

By Hayley Fowler (May 24, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- An Italian casino owner known as the "King of Slots" has dropped a federal lawsuit accusing an Israeli spyware company of hacking his iPhone as part of a long-running vendetta pursued against him and his businesses by the governments of the Netherlands and Italy. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti signed off on Francesco Corallo's notice of voluntary dismissal on Monday in New Jersey federal court, freeing NSO Group Technologies and related entities from allegations they violated federal privacy, computer fraud and trespassing laws. As is customary, Corallo did not say what prompted the dismissal, and his attorney as well as...

