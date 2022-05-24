Trans Employee Wants Job At Dell Back After Arbitration Win

By Parker Quinlan (May 24, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A former Dell Technologies employee who was fired while undergoing gender transition surgery has asked a New York federal judge to force Dell to reinstate her. In a brief opposing summary judgment filed Friday in the Southern District of New York, former Dell engineer Cicilia Gilbert argued she should get her job back, saying losing it "upended" her and her family's lives. "[Gilbert's] finances are in ruins," the memorandum states. "Dell thinks it is fine to terminate employees based on accommodations it granted. The court should not countenance such conduct." Gilbert sued Dell in February 2019 and the case went to arbitration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS