Eversheds Sutherland Adds New Partner To Finance Group

By Madison Arnold (May 23, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland brought on a longtime Alston & Bird LLP partner as the new head of its corporate debt advisory and financial restructuring group. David A. Wender is joining Eversheds Sutherland's finance practice group in Atlanta, the firm announced Monday. He is a financial restructuring and workout attorney with almost 20 years of experience. "I am thrilled to welcome David to the firm. He is an excellent addition to our finance practice group, and further deepens our bankruptcy and restructuring bench," said Mark D. Wasserman, co-CEO Eversheds Sutherland, in a statement. "Our intentional multipractice growth in this area has allowed us...

