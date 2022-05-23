Don't Require Foreign Language Broadband Labels, FCC Told

By Christopher Cole (May 23, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- An industry group is urging the Federal Communications Commission not to require that upcoming broadband "nutrition" labels include foreign language versions, saying such a mandate would be too costly and burdensome. The FCC is mulling how to construct consumer-friendly labeling — modeled on what the government already requires for packaged food — on broadband service, disclosing what customers would be getting in terms of upload and download speeds and other metrics. NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association told the FCC in a filing Friday that some advocates' push for required labels in foreign languages goes beyond what's reasonable to ask of service providers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS