FCC Wants Input On Potential Diversity Report Rule

By Parker Quinlan (May 25, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is seeking comment on a proposed rule to require it to report diversity statistics for video content vendors licensed and regulated by the agency, whether they deliver programming to consumers via broadcast, cable, streaming or satellite. The notice, announced Monday, comes after Latino-owned Fuse Media filed a petition earlier this month requesting the FCC begin tracking diversity statistics among video content platforms. The rule would require the FCC to begin tracking and compiling data on diversity inside companies that deliver videos to the viewing public. The legal adviser representing Fuse before the agency hearing, David Goodfriend, contends...

