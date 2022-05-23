Watchdog Urges Feds To Redo Verizon's $18M Cellular Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (May 23, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A federal watchdog has called on the U.S. Secret Service to pull back its $18 million cellular deal with Verizon Wireless, sustaining AT&T's allegations that the agency strayed from its bid evaluation procedure when it issued the award, a decision released on Monday shows. The U.S. Government Accountability Office found that the Secret Service, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agency, had awarded the deal to Verizon after concluding that Verizon's cheaper bid was technically equivalent to that submitted by rival bidder, AT&T Mobility LLC. But there was nothing in the record showing that the source selection official had taken a...

