PNC Can't Shield Talk With Attys Over $660M Mellon Trust

By Matthew Santoni (May 23, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The PNC Bank administrators of a trust established by a late heiress to the Mellon fortune can't shield their communications with their attorneys from disclosure to the $660 million trust's beneficiaries, after a Pennsylvania Superior Court panel ruled Monday that there can be a "fiduciary exception" to privilege under state law. The three-judge panel said that PNC and other trustees for the fund established in 1963 by Sarah Mellon Scaife had a duty to be open with the trust's beneficiaries about how the trust was handling their money, and in the absence of litigation motivating any attorney-client conversations, that duty outweighed...

