Calif. Raises Caps On Medical Malpractice Awards

By Ganesh Setty (May 23, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- California raised caps on pain-and-suffering damages in medical malpractice cases Monday for the first time in 47 years under a bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, and further changed the maximum contingency fee attorneys can charge for awards depending on the stage of litigation. Introduced by State Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, D-47th District, and State Sen. Tom Umberg, D-34th District, A.B. 35 updates certain provisions of California's Medical Injury Compensation Reform Act, or MICRA. Earlier this month, the Assembly voted 66-0 on the bill after the state Senate's 37-1 vote in favor of the changes. Under MICRA's updated...

